Stellenbosch midfielder Oswin Andries killed in Cape Town aged 19

South African top-flight side Stellenbosch FC has announced the death of its youngster Oswin Andries.

Andries was reportedly murdered on Saturday in Cape Town.

Reports in the neighbouring county have suggested the 19-year-old South Africa Youth international died after he was stabbed.

A statement released by the club reads: “It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch F.C. has learned of the untimely passing of promising young defender, Oshwin Andries.

“The Club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement.

“Andries was a gifted young footballer who graduated from the SFC Academy to make his professional debut at the age of 18.

“He later became the Club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the DStv Premiership and captained South Africa at the recent U-20 AFCON COSAFA qualifiers.

“His presence, both on the pitch and off it, will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stellenbosch F.C. are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

The Soccer24 family extends it’s heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and Stellenbosch FC.

Pic Credit: Stellenbosch FC website