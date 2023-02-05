I have played my entire career with a wrong name on shirt: Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has revealed that he has played his entire professional career with a misspelt name on his shirt.

The 30-year-old Brazil international has amassed over 500 appearances in four different countries.

He has played those games with a misspelt name Casemiro – with an E – on the back of his shirt, while the correct one is Carlos Henrique Casimiro – with an I.

The Manchester United star has explained that the difference in spelling owes to a mistake made when he was still at Sao Paulo in Brazil, an incident similar to that of ex-Man City striker Benjani Mwaruwari.

“So the thing is, my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro, with an ‘I’ there,” Casemiro told Football Focus, as cited by the Mirror. “I remember that I played a game for Sao Paulo and they got my name wrong. They wrote it with an ‘E’.

“I played really well in that game and as I’m a superstitious person, I said to them ‘just leave it like that, as things are going well’. So the name stuck, but my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro.

“It was a mistake made in one game, the name stuck and I said: ‘No need to change it, leave it as it is’.”

Regarded as one of the world’s best defensive midfielders, Casemiro has played for Real Madrid, Porto (loan) and now Manchester United after leaving Sao Paulo.

He has also been a full Brazil international since 2011, and was in the squad at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as four Copa América tournaments, winning the 2019 edition.