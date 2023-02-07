Ex-Dynamos player Chidhobha signed by Sheasham

Tanaka Chidhobha has joined PSL newcomers Sheasham following his departure at Dynamos.

The attacker left the Glamour Boys at the end of last year following the expiry of his contract.

He has signed a two-year-contract with the Gweru-based side.

Chidhobha becomes the latest player to join the John Nyikadzino-coached side in this transfer window.

Other notable players that have so far signed with Sheasham include former-CAPS United youngsters – Diego Makurumidze and Tichaona Zota Macheka, Munyaradzi Chirwa from WhaWha and Ex-bosso goalkeeper Future Sibanda.

The club also retained eleven players from the previous squad that won the Central Region Division One championship and gained promotion to the Premier Soccer League.