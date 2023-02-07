Ronaldinho son set to sign with Barcelona

Brazil football legend Ronaldinho’s son, Joao de Assis Moreira, is set to sign a contract with Barcelona as an Academy player.

The 17-year-old forward impressed the coaches during a trial stint at the Catalans after leaving his home country club Cruzeiro.

Ronaldinho has announced that his 17-year old son João Mendes will sign for Barcelona 🔵🔴🇧🇷 #FCB Trial passed for the Brazilian talent. “I can confirm Barcelona will sign João, Barça has always been part of my life and my heart and it will continue with my son”, told RAC1. pic.twitter.com/91caXCbNeR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2023

His father, Ronaldinho, is a legend at Barca after making over 200 appearances for the club. He won two league titles, two Supercopa de Espana’s and the Champions League.

The former Brazil international also represented Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, whilst was also a World Cup winner in 2002. He retired from football in 2015.