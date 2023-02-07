Man City expects Pep Guardiola to leave club

Manchester City reportedly expect Pep Guardiola to leave the club by the team before the conclusion of their case following charges of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The reigning English champions have been accused of more than 100 separate breaches, with the alleged offences having taken place between 2009 and 2018.

The allegations were raised following a four-year investigation, and the final report will be submitted to an independent commission.

Guardiola was one of the first to be told of the news among City’s senior figures before it was made public on Monday.

According to the Athletic, the club’s chiefs are now expecting Pep to leave by the time any potential sanctions are levelled against the club.

Speaking in May the gaffer said: “I said to them, ‘If you lie to me, I am not here. I will be out,’ which has raised questions about whether a guilty verdict would end the Catalan’s time in charge.”

Guardiola’s current deal runs until 2025, as the club confirmed on their official site when he signed back in November.