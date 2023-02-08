Zimbabwe-born winger named in Australia squad for Asian Cup U20 tournament

Zimbabwe-born winger Panashe Madanha is in the Australia squad for the 2023 Asian Cup U20 tournament next month.

Madanha is part of the final twenty-three man squad that will take part in the competition to be held in Uzbekistan from 1-18 March.

The 18-year-old plays for Adelaide United in the Australian top-flight’s A-League Men.

He rose through the ranks at club and made his senior debut in an Australia Cup Round of 32 match against Newcastle Jets on 30 July 2022.

Article continues below.

Read Also:

Madanha becomes the latest player with Zimbabwean links to feature for a foreign national team at junior level.

Other notable players who have done so in recent years include, Shem Mheuka (England), Leon Chiwome (England), Isaac Mabaya (England), Joshua Nyakudya (England) and Tivonge Rushesha (Wales).