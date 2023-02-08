Highlanders youngster denied visa to travel for trials in Europe

Highlanders youngster Prince Ndlovu has been denied a visa to travel to Croatia for a month-long trial stint.

The 17-year-old was invited to attend a trial at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 that is scheduled to start on Friday, February 10 and end on March 9.

According to The Chronicle, Ndlovu’s representatives are currently in South Africa, trying to make an appeal at the Croatian embassy so that the player leaves by Thursday.

“Prince is back in Bulawayo having spent about two weeks in South Africa where he was processing his visa for Croatia,” an unnamed source told the publication.

“Unfortunately, the application was denied and one of the two guys who is supposed to travel with him is in South Africa to lodge an appeal.”

The source added: “They feel there are strong grounds for appeal and at the moment everyone’s keeping their fingers crossed that they manage to get the visa so that the boy travels for this lifetime opportunity.”

Ndlovu made his senior debut for Highlanders in July last year following his brilliant performances with the club’s developmental side Bosso 90.