Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals in Al Nassr victory

9:31 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly stirred Al Nassr to a 4-0 victory against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

The Portuguese star scored all goals to record his first super hattrick in the Middle East.

Ronaldo, who now has five goals in four games across all competitions, opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

The 38-year-old then doubled the lead five minutes before the break with a similar piledriver after picking up a through ball.

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick on minute 53, slotting home from a penalty.

Seven minutes later, the Manchester United man got his supe hattrick after mopping home a rebound.

Meanwhile, the strikes have seen Ronaldo surpassing the 500 league goals mark.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS