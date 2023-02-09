Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals in Al Nassr victory

Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly stirred Al Nassr to a 4-0 victory against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

The Portuguese star scored all goals to record his first super hattrick in the Middle East.

Ronaldo, who now has five goals in four games across all competitions, opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

The perfect finish 👌 Ronaldo lashes into the bottom corner to put Al Nassr ahead and give him a second goal in Roshn Saudi League 🐐#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7 | @alwehdaclub1 | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/3kApmZPn29 — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 9, 2023

The 38-year-old then doubled the lead five minutes before the break with a similar piledriver after picking up a through ball.

A '𝙎𝙄𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍𝘽' second for Ronaldo ✨ His fierce drive goes through the Al Wehda goalkeeper's legs, after some neat Al Nassr interplay 💥#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7 | @alwehdaclub1 | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/xgxL78qs4i — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 9, 2023

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick on minute 53, slotting home from a penalty.

Seven minutes later, the Manchester United man got his supe hattrick after mopping home a rebound.

Ronaldo is on a roll! 😲 He converts at the second attempt to make it a 'super hat-trick' 🐐#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @alwehdaclub1 | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/k8xAa7l99a — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the strikes have seen Ronaldo surpassing the 500 league goals mark.