Lionel Messi could miss PSG, Bayern game

Lionel Messi could miss PSG’ first leg clash of the Champions League Round of 16 against Bayern Munich after suffering a injury.

The Argentine forward picked a hamstring issue in the Parisians’ 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday.

He played the entire match but felt the pain after the game.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the 35-year-old is definitely out of PSG’s Ligue 1 trip to AS Monaco on Saturday, but remains a doubt the Bayern game three days later.

PSG are already without forward Kylian Mbappe for the game against the German champions after he picked up a thigh injury last week.

The second leg will be held in Munich on March 8.