CAPS United make another pre-season signing

CAPS United have signed goalkeeper Ashley Rayners from Black Rhinos.

The Green Machine snapped uo the keeper on a two-year contract.

Speaking after joining the Harare giants, Rayners said, as cited by the H-Metro, “I’m very excited to join Caps United. We all know that they are one of the biggest teams in the country. It’s a team with a lot of ambitions and a history of winning titles.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to working with coach Chitembwe. I like his football philosophy, and I’m also here to provide competition for our captain, Tonderayi Mateyaunga.”

Other pre-season signings at CAPS United include, midfielders, Kelvin Madzongwe and Adrian Silla, as well as defender, Godknows Murwira.