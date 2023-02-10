Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Man City exit talk

Pep Guardiola has allayed fears that he could leave Manchester City before the conclusion of the club’s case after charges of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules were raised by the English FA.

The reigning English champions have been accused of more than 100 separate breaches, with the alleged offences having taken place between 2009 and 2019.

According to a report carried by the Athletic, the club’s chiefs are now expecting Pep to leave by the time any potential sanctions are levelled against the club.

However, Pep has insisted that he has no intentions of leaving the Etihad Stadium and wants to stay “more than ever”.

The gaffer told reporters at a press conference on Friday: “I am not moving from this seat. I can assure you more than ever that I want to stay. More than ever!

“Now I don’t want to move on. Not because the people say, ‘They lied to you Pep’. They did not lie to me.

“Look what happened with UEFA, we did not do anything wrong. Now is the same case. Why should I not trust my people?

“I want to stay here even more now, I trust my people.

“I have sometimes wondered but I’ve never been more certain about staying.”

UEFA were the first to raise the charges against City in 2020 but lost the case after the English club appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The gaffer added: “The club proved we were completely innocent. You know on what side I am on.

“I am fully convinced that we will be innocent. What will happen then? It’s been the same since Abu Dhabi took over.

“Between the word of the 19 clubs or the word of my people, I’m sorry if I am going to rely on the word of my people.”