Tendayi Darikwa’s woes at Wigan Athletic seemingly over

Tendayi Darikwa has seemingly retained his starting berth in Wigan Athletic first team.

The Zimbabwean right-back had lost his place to Namibian star Ryan Nyambe under coach Kole Toure.

The 31-year-old Latics skipper dropped behind Nyambe who became the preferred number 2 in the Wigan team. He was an unused substitute in Toure’s last three league matches.

But following the sacking of the Ivorian gaffer late last month, Darikwa seems to have gained back the trust and will start in two successive games.

He has been named in Wigan’s first XI against Huddersfield in the English Championship game this evening.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.

In his previous start, the Warriors international played the entire match as Wigan managed a goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers.