Munetsi scores and assists in Stade de Reims, Troyes Ligue 1 encounter

Marshall Munetsi scored and assisted another goal in Stade de Reims’ Ligue 1 match against Troyes on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder started in the Reims first XI and netted the opening goal in the tenth minute of the game before setting up Myziane Maolida for the second goal on the stroke of half-time to put the team in advantage going to the break.

The 26-year-old was subbed off in the 63rd, just moments after Folarin Balogun put Reims three goals up.

Munetsi has now scored four goals this season, while also registering two assists.

His last goal involvement prior to Sunday’s contribution came in mid-January against AC Ajaccio when he netted the match winner.