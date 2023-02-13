Ghana FA appoints ex-Brighton gaffer as new Black Stars coach

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

Hughton has replaced Otto Addo, who left the role after Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of the Group Stage.

The English gaffer’s appointment comes after he spent the last twelve months working as a technical advisor for Ghana national team.

A statement by the GFA reads: “The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.

“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

“Mr. Hughton has been the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.

“The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

“The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.

“Details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course.”

Houghton’s first assignment as the Black Stars coach will be against Angola in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.