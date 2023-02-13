Munetsi pleads with ZIFA, SRC again

Marshall Munetsi has again urged the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and ZIFA to iron out their issues and bring the country back to international football.

Zimbabwe is in isolation as a result of a ban imposed by FIFA due to ‘third party interference’ after the SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board.

The Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC wielded the axe on the Kamambo-led adminstration for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

It’s now almost a year since the ban was ratified by FIFA Congress, while the country has missed several international games that include the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers.

And Munetsi has implored the SRC and ZIFA to find a common ground.

In an open letter, posted on his Facebook page, the Stade de Reims midfielder wrote:

“As we approach the next set of qualifiers, as football players, we are reminded that our national teams remains banned from participating in any international assignments, this reminder cascades down to the the fans as well, they can’t enjoy the national teams they love to watch playing.

“As things stand we continue to lose a generation of talented footballers because they do not have opportunities to showcase their talent during national team assignments, this situation continues to harm not only the future of football in the country but it is depriving the general community of the downstream benefits that football can bring to the social economy of the nation.

“I continue to implore to the SRC and ZIFA, (and) urging all the parties involved to find common ground and come to an amicable solution that will allow our football to survive as we move into the future.

“Our football needs us to find each other and for us to move in one direction and speak with one voice. The partitipation of our country at major tournaments stands to benefit us more.”