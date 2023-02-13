PSG players turn on Neymar after dressing room row

PSG players have reportedly turned on Neymar after the Brazilian star was involved in a physical altercation with the club’s sporting director Luis Campos.

The row came after Campos accused some footballers of a “lack of aggressiveness” after the team endured a poor week as they were knocked out the Coupe de France by Marseille and lost to Monaco on Saturday.

Neymar and Marquinhos responded in disagreement and this led to a heated dressing room argument between the three after the Monaco loss.

According to reports, the team is now divided and there is tension between Neymar and some players, who have gotten annoyed by his attitude.

The Brazilian is said to have used harsh words about his team mates with 20-year-old striker Hugo Ektike being one of the worst affected.

He also hit out at midfielder Vitinha after the Monaco game.

The latest developments come amid the Brazilian’s reported feud with attacking teammate Kylian Mbappe. The superstar duo fell out over the order of penalty-takers earlier this season in a Ligue 1 clash.