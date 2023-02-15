Dynamos youngster Tinotenda Muringai joins foreign club

Dynamos youngster Tinotenda Muringai has joined Mozambican top-flight club UD Songo on a year-long loan contract.

According to the club, the loan arrangement was necessitated by the player’s need to play in the CAF Champions League.

The deal came after the player had a successful trial with Songo soon after the 2022 season ended.

A statement by the Glamour Boys reads: “The club is pleased to confirm the loan of Tinotenda Muringai to UNIAO DISPORTIVA DE SONGO FC (UD Songo) of Mozambique for a year with an option to extend.

“Muringai is contracted to Dynamos FC till 2024 and both parties mutually agreed on this deal in the best interests of the player given the opportunity to showcase his talent in the CAF Champions League given the state of international football in our country. We wish Tino well.”