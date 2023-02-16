PSL confirms details for the 2023 Castle Challenge Cup

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details for the Castle Challenge Cup.

The encounter will involve the the Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs.

The match, which will officially kick start the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season, will be played on Saturday 11 March at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

The kick-off time is at 3 pm CAT.

The ticket charges have been pegged at $1 for students in school uniform, $2 for the rest of the ground and $5 for the VIP stand.

The VVIP section is strictly by invitation.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership is now expected to start in the following weeks after the Challenge Cup.