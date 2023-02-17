Watch: Congolese team beats up referee after turning down a penalty appeal

3:01 pm
by Soccer24 Team

A shocking video has gone viral of players of Congolese women’s football club DC Motema Pembe beating up a referee during a match against TP Mazembe.

The attack started after the referee upheld his decision not to grant them a penalty.

The official was filmed running across the pitch as he attempted to escape.

He was captured before reaching the tunnel and about eight players and an official started beating him.

The incident happened when Motema Pembe were trailing 5-1.

