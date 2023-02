Tinotenda Kadewere has become the first Zimbabwean player to score in the Spanish La Liga.

Kadewere handed a starting place by Real Mallorca against Villareal gave his side the lead in the 20th minute scoring with a left footed shot into the bottom corner following a pass from Vedat Muriqi.

Villareal equalised just before the halftime break, however Mallorca quickly restored the lead through Dani Rodriguez The match is currently in progress