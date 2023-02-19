Nakamba suffers injury setback in Luton Town defeat

Marvelous Nakamba picked an injury in his fourth Luton Town game on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder limped off in the 68th minute after picking up a knock in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

The match marked his first league start at home for the Championship side and was excellent during the time he was on the pitch.

The Hatters conceded ten minutes after Nakamba’s substitution through a penalty, and the goal was the difference at full-time.

Should the injury be a serious one, it would be a setback for the Warriors international after he spent the first half of the season without playing competitive football.

The 29-year-old fell out of favour at Aston Villa and was at times dropped from the matchday squad.

The loan exit provided him with an opportunity to revive his career and he featured in all of Luton’s games since his arrival.