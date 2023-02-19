Musona honoured in Saudi Arabia after top performance

Knowledge Musona has been selected in the SofaScore’s Saudi Pro League Team of the Week.

The former Zimbabwe international registered his sixth assist of the season and was also on target in Al Tai’s 2-2 draw against Al-Adalah.

The forward netted his side’s first goal the 63rd minute to cancel out the hosts’ opener.

He received the ball near the inside edge of the box and and managed to strike a volley to the left corner.

د63′ هدف التعادل لـ #الطائي عن طريق موسونا

العدالة 1 × 1 الطائي#العدالة_الطائي | #SSC pic.twitter.com/O4xWV8WLg4 — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) February 16, 2023

The 31-year-old had last scored in the league in October, when he bagged a hattrick in the 3-0 over Khaleej. The effort puts his season tally on 4 goals.

Musona’s assist came two minutes later after his goal, when he set up Al Tai’s second goal.

It was a cutback to Mukhtar Ali, whom he assisted in the previous game against Al Ettifaq.

د64′ الهدف الثاني لـ #الطائي عن طريق مختار علي

العدالة 1 × 2 الطائي#العدالة_الطائي | #SSC pic.twitter.com/ueGqb47MzW — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) February 16, 2023