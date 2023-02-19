LA Galaxy forward Farai Mutatu training with local top-flight side

United States-based youngster Farai Mutatu is training with a local top-flight side Sheasham.

The forward featured in the pre-season friendly against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Gweru Sports Club on Saturday.

The Construction Boys, who are Premier Soccer League newcomers, confirmed the news prior to their encounter: “LA Galaxy (USA) forward, Farai Mutatu, will feature in today’s friendly match versus Ngezi Platinum Stars.”

Mutatu is the country while waiting for his immigration paperwork to be sorted out.

The youngster was Galaxy’s first-round pick in the 2022 draft but spent the entire year without playing.

In an update issued last month, the Major League Soccer side’s coach Greg Vanney said that they are still hoping to get Mutatu back in the team.

Should he gets his immigration paperwork done, the 23-year-old will link-up with fellow countrymen Teenage Hadebe, who also plays in the MLS for Houston Dynamo.