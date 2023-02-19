Saturday Wrap: Zim players based abroad

Tinotenda Kadewere netted his first La Liga goal against Villarreal on Saturday and became the first Zimbabwean player to score in the Spanish top-flight.

The striker went on target on his first league start since moving to Real Mallorca on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon.

Prior to Saturday’s appearance, the 27-year-old had only featured in the league as a substitute since recovering from an injury which kept him out of the action in the opening part of the season.

The goal is his second of the campaign, having scored his first for Mallorca in the Copa Del Rey in November.

In the EPL, Jordan Zemura retained his place in the Bournemouth starting XI that won 1-0 at Wolves.

The defender put a decent shift on the evening and played until the 85th minute when he was withdrawn after sustaining a knock.

Marvelous Nakamba also picked up an injury during his team’s 1-0 loss to Burnley in the English Championship on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder limped off in the 68th minute.

The Hatters conceded ten minutes through a penalty after Nakamba’s substitution, and the goal was the difference at full-time.

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi missed the French Ligue 1 goalless draw against Nice due to a psoas injury (hip muscle).

Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa made his fourth successive start in the first XI in goalless draw against Norwich in the Championship.

The Warriors international featured as a midfielder after he was pushed forward in a 3-4-3 formation.

He played the entire encounter and was booked in the second half’s stoppage time.

Notts County fullback Adam Chicksen played the full match versus Yeovil in the English National League.