La Liga honours Kadewere after achieving historic feat over the weekend

La Liga have honoured Tinotenda Kadewere following his historic goal in Real Mallorca’s 4-2 win over Villarreal on Saturday.

The Warriors international became the first Zimbabwean player to score in the Spanish top-flight league.

The striker went on target on his first league start since moving to Mallorca on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon.

La Liga have now congratulated him on achieving the feat, posting on Facebook, saying: “Tino Kadewere scores his first goal in LaLiga, becoming the first Zimbabwean to score in the Spanish League. Congratulations Tino!”

Before Saturday’s appearance, the 27-year-old had only featured in the league as a substitute since recovering from an injury which kept him out of the action in the opening part of the season.

The goal is his second of the campaign, having scored his first for Mallorca in the Copa Del Rey in November.