Chelsea preparing to sell Mason Mount in surprising twist

Chelsea have reportedly suspended contract talks with Mason Mount after the player rejected several offers to extend his. stay.

The forward’s deal at the London side will expire in June 2024.

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Mount could now be heading for the exit door at the Blues at the end of the season if he cannot agree an extension with the Blues.

Liverpool are thought to be monitoring Mount’s situation at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old is a homegrown talent at Stamford Bridge and has been a regular starter under Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

“Contract offers have been rejected. Talks are not ongoing. They will resume in the summer and Chelsea will either renew him to a new contract or they’ll sell him,” Ornstein wrote in the publication.

“There’s been quite widely-reported interest from the likes of Liverpool. I’m sure there would be a market for Mason Mount.”

Mount joined Chelsea at the age of six and has scored 33 goals in approaching 200 appearances, helping them win the Champions League in 2021 and representing his country on 36 occasions.