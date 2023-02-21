Victor Kamhuka resurfaces in South Africa, joins new club

Former Warriors defender Victor Kamhuka has joined South African National First Division side Pretoria Callies on a short term deal until the end of the season.

The centre-back has moved to the side on a free transfer after spending several months without a team following his departure at Vietnamese club Thanh Hoa FC in August last year.

Kamhuka told FarPost website that he decided to return to South Africa after snubbing offers from Asian clubs, having spent many years plying his trade in the East.

“I am here to help the team move out of the relegation zone, stay in the league, and possibly start gunning for promotion next season,” he said.

“To be honest, I had offers from clubs in Asia, but I decided to join Callies on a short contract. The club is willing to give me a full year, but we are yet to reach an agreement.

“Currently, my focus is being active since I have been unattached. Playing near my home and family in Zimbabwe also gives me a sense of security.”

Meanwhile, the transfer marks Kamhuka’s return to South Africa after a decade, having spent spells with Black Leopards and the now defunct side Black Aces.