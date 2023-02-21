Watch: Prince Dube scores just sixteen seconds after Kick-off

Prince Dube scored just sixteen seconds after kick-off in Azam FC’s 1-1 draw against Simba SC in the Tanzanian Premier League.
The Zimbabwean striker netted the goal following a counter attack after Azam won possession in their half.
#MzizimaDerby Prince Dube alivyowaumiza tena Simba…. Leo ni sekunde ya 15 ya mchezo.
20’: Simba 0-1 Azam
20': Simba 0-1 Azam
Simba managed to come back into the game and grabbed an equaliser in the second half.