Barca coach Xavi open to Messi return

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has admitted that he would want to see Lionel Messi return to the club.

Messi was forced to leave the Catalan giants after his contract expired in the summer of 2021.

The player wanted to stay at the Camp Nou, but the club’s dire financial situation meant they couldn’t afford to keep him on their books.

He joined French giants PSG in August 2021, and the transfer marked the first time the forward played for a different team in his senior career.

Now, with his deal in Paris set to expire at the end of the season and the parties yet to agree to new terms, speculation over the Argentine’s future has emerged.

Barca are among the teams that have been linked with the player and Xavi says he would welcome a move from Messi back to “his home”.

“I’ve already said that this is his home and the doors are open to him, he’s a friend, we’re in constant contact,” the Spaniard said in a press conference. “It will depend on him, on what he wants to do in his future. This is his home, there is no doubt. The best footballer in history would always fit in.”

Meanwhile, Messi’s dad, Jorge, has met with Barcelona chiefs to discuss his son’s future – but it remains unclear whether the World Cup winner will return to Spain.

Last week, Jorge declared that does not expect his son to return to Barcelona during his playing career.

“I don’t think Leo will play for Barcelona again,” Jorge, who is involved in his son’s football career, told Spanish newspaper SPORT. “The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with [club president Joan] Laporta and there is no offer on the table.”

Messi scored a club-record 672 senior goals and won a club-record 35 trophies – including 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues – during his time at Barcelona