Luton Town coach gives update on Nakamba injury

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has given an update on the injury of Marvelous Nakamba.

The Zimbabwean midfielder limped off in the 68th minute of the 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was forced out with an groin issue.

According to Edwards, the injury wasn’t severe and the player has been cleared to play this weekend against Birmingham.

He said in his pre-match press conference: “Marvelous was starting to tighten up with his groin, but he is available.”

Nakamba has so far made four appearances for Luton Town.

He joined the side on the deadline day of the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.