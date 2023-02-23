Phone call from new Spain coach forces Ramos to retire from international football

Sergio Ramos has announced his retirement from international duty with Spain after new coach Luis de la Fuente told him he is not in his plans via a phone call.

The 36-year-old had last played for La Roja in March 2021, having been continuously left out by previous head coach Luis Enrique.

He made the announcement in a statement posted on on social media.

“The time has come, the time to say goodbye to the national team, our beloved and exciting Roja,” wrote Ramos.

“This morning I received a call from the current coach who told me that he does not and will not count on me, regardless of the level I can show or how I continue my career.

“With much sorrow, it is the end of a journey that I hoped would be longer and that would end with a better taste in my mouth, at the height of all the successes we have achieved with our Roja.”

Ramos made his debut for La Roja in 2005, before going on to make 180 appearances and became Spain’s most-capped player.

The PSG defender won three major tournaments with Spain, lifting the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.