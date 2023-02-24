Jurgen Klopp explains reason that pushed him to extend Liverpool stay on long term contract

Jurgen Klopp has explained the reason behind his U-turn on his future with Liverpool.

Klopp signed a new long-term contract last year that will keep him at the club until 2026. The deal came after he had made a confirmation that his initial decision was to leave in 2024.

However, the ability to maintain the team’s momentum this season has not been going according to the plan and the Reds find themselves struggling to keep up the competition across all tournaments.

The mounting pressure to win games is now stirring speculation on Klopp’s future.

But the gaffer insists this will not affect his plans as he signed a new contract to oversee the team’s rebuilding from the next transfer window.

“We are all influenced by the things happened recently but we are not that dumb,” said Klopp, as cited by The Daily Mail.

“It was always clear this team has a wonderful history and the way this club is led by not splashing the money and have a look to see if it works out or not.

“Our transfers always have to [clicks fingers] be on point. That makes it really tricky. We cannot make four transfers before we know who will leave the club. I knew it would be tricky, that is one of the main reasons I signed a new contract.”

Klopp added: “Not because I’m that great just because imagine the same situation with another coach? Everyone would have said: “Bring Klopp back!” We don’t have that. Some of them (fans/critics) want me out, that’s fine. I can understand that as well. But it is about the stability we can get in.

“Last season was not a season for big change. We played until the last moment and if you want to change at this club you cannot just bring in new players and realise: “Oh, no-one wants to leave”. It doesn’t work like that.”