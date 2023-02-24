Munashe Garananga will travel to France in Europa Conference R16

Munashe Garananga’s Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol have learnt their opponents in the Europa Conference League Round of 16 stage.

Sherrif beat Serbian side FK Partizan in the playoffs stage to book their place in the round.

Garan’anga, who is a Zimbabwean Under 23 international, played in both legs against Partizan. He made his competitive debut for the Moldovan champions in the first encounter, having joined the club in January from Belarusian side Dynamo Brest.

Following a draw held on Monday, Sherrif will face Ligue 1 side Nice in the Conference League R16.

Europa Conference League draw complete

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham

Fiorentina vs Sivasspor

Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar

Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens IF

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice

Anderlecht vs Villarreal

Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir

The draw for the Europa League Round of 16 was also done.

Arsenal will face Sporting CP in the round, while West Ham will play AEK Larnaca .

Manchester United will play against Real Betis in the round.

Here are the ties for the last-16:

Union Berlin v Union SG

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v SC Freiburg

Bayern Leverkusen v Ferencvarosi

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord