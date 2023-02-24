Munashe Garananga will travel to France in Europa Conference R16

Munashe Garananga’s Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol have learnt their opponents in the Europa Conference League Round of 16 stage.
Sherrif beat Serbian side FK Partizan in the playoffs stage to book their place in the round.
Garan’anga, who is a Zimbabwean Under 23 international, played in both legs against Partizan. He made his competitive debut for the Moldovan champions in the first encounter, having joined the club in January from Belarusian side Dynamo Brest.
Following a draw held on Monday, Sherrif will face Ligue 1 side Nice in the Conference League R16.
Europa Conference League draw complete
AEK Larnaca vs West Ham
Fiorentina vs Sivasspor
Lazio vs AZ Alkmaar
Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens IF
Basel vs Slovan Bratislava
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice
Anderlecht vs Villarreal
Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir
The draw for the Europa League Round of 16 was also done.
Arsenal will face Sporting CP in the round.
Manchester United will play against Real Betis in the round.
Here are the ties for the last-16:
Union Berlin v Union SG
Sevilla v Fenerbahce
Juventus v SC Freiburg
Bayern Leverkusen v Ferencvarosi
Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal
Manchester United v Real Betis
Roma v Real Sociedad
Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord