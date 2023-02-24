ZIFA members expected to meet today to discuss roadmap for return to international football

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) members are expected to convene in Harare today to discuss the recommendations made in the ZIFA Restructuring Committee report.

The nine-member Restructuring Committee was appointed following the suspension of the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board and managed the operations until December 2022. Its other mandate was to come up with a strategic roadmap towards addressing the issues that have affected football management and administration in Zimbabwe.

Following the expiry of their mandate, the committee released a report last month and made many recommendations that include the need to come up with a new and progressive constitution, management and financial accountability at all levels, grassroot football development and viable channels that will fund the organisation.

ZIFA received the report last month and interim ZIFA President Gift Banda will lead the council in deliberating the recommendations.

The meeting is expected to come up with a working document that should guide the football reforms to get the game kicking again and guide towards reinstatement of ZIFA’s membership at FIFA.