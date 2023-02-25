Video: Cristiano Ronaldo hits second successive hattrick for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his second successive hattrick in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese star hit three first-half goals to help his Al Nassr side to a 3-0 lead against Damac at half time.

Ronaldo struck his opening goal in the 18th minute from the spot.

He got his second five minutes later via an open play, hitting a low shot from outside the box into the bottom.

The 37-year-old completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time after tapping in a cut-back following a counter attack.

Ronaldo now has eight goals in six league appearances for Al-Nassr, having scored four goals in the last round.

