Video: Cristiano Ronaldo hits second successive hattrick for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his second successive hattrick in Saudi Arabia.
The Portuguese star hit three first-half goals to help his Al Nassr side to a 3-0 lead against Damac at half time.
Ronaldo struck his opening goal in the 18th minute from the spot.
𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗𝗢 𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗦 𝗔𝗟 𝗡𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗥 𝗔𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗
The Portuguese superstar makes it 6 goals from 6 league matches from the spot.
The visitors lead in Abha!
He got his second five minutes later via an open play, hitting a low shot from outside the box into the bottom.
𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢
He grabs his second five minutes after his first!
What a blistering counterattack and a powerful finish
Al Nassr are 0-2 up
The 37-year-old completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time after tapping in a cut-back following a counter attack.
𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗𝗢 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗙 𝗛𝗔𝗧-𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞
For the second Al Nassr away game in a row, @Cristiano hits a treble!
The 🐐's name reverberates around the stadium
Ronaldo now has eight goals in six league appearances for Al-Nassr, having scored four goals in the last round.