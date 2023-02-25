Video: Cristiano Ronaldo hits second successive hattrick for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his second successive hattrick in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese star hit three first-half goals to help his Al Nassr side to a 3-0 lead against Damac at half time.

Ronaldo struck his opening goal in the 18th minute from the spot.

⚽️ 𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗𝗢 𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗦 𝗔𝗟 𝗡𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗥 𝗔𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗗 The Portuguese superstar 🇵🇹 makes it 6⃣ goals from 6⃣ league matches from the spot. The visitors lead in Abha!#RoshnSaudiLeague | @DAMAC_CLUB_EN | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/QtHlMFHi1x — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 25, 2023

He got his second five minutes later via an open play, hitting a low shot from outside the box into the bottom.

⚽️ 𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢 🔥🔥🔥🔥 He grabs his second five minutes after his first! What a blistering counterattack and a powerful finish Al Nassr are 0-2 up ⚡️#RoshnSaudiLeague | @DAMAC_CLUB_EN | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/DDlKLHo2oY — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 25, 2023

The 37-year-old completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time after tapping in a cut-back following a counter attack.

𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗𝗢 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗙 𝗛𝗔𝗧-𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞 🤯🤯🤯 For the second Al Nassr away game in a row, @Cristiano hits a treble! The 🐐's name reverberates around the stadium ⚡️#RoshnSaudiLeague | @DAMAC_CLUB_EN | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/UNIILWr9uN — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 25, 2023

Ronaldo now has eight goals in six league appearances for Al-Nassr, having scored four goals in the last round.