Graham Potter makes open admission about his situation following defeat at Tottenham

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has openly admitted that his side is enduring a difficult spell after suffering another defeat.

The Blues lost to city rivals Tottenham, thanks to goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane.

The defeat stretched their winless run to six games, while the team remained with just one win in this calendar year across all competitions.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Sunday’s game, Potter said: “I take full responsibility for those results. It isn’t good enough for Chelsea.

“I know the personality and quality in the team. A tough period of time. Confidence isn’t massively high

“It’s the same in any job anywhere. If results aren’t good enough, which they aren’t, you can’t rely on support forever. My job is to keep going.”

Meanwhile, the result sees Chelsea remaining in tenth place with 31 points on the EPL log.