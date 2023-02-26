Mozambican left-back Reinildo Mandava will not play again for Atletico Madrid this season after suffering an ACL damage in his right knee.

Mandava picked the injury during Atletico’s 1-1 La Liga draw against city rivals Real Madrid on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was stretchered off in the first half following a collision with Los Blancos star Fede Valverde.

In a statement, Los Colchoneros confirmed the injury, saying: “Reinildo has suffered a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. We wish you a speedy recovery.”

Atletico Madrid didn’t put a timeframe on the player’s expected return but this type of injury often includes a minimum absence of six months, which completely rules Mandava out for the rest of the campaign.

The injury setback came after the Mozambique international had established himself as the first choice in the left back position under Diego Simeone this season.