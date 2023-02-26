Teenage Hadebe suffers defeat on MLS season opener

10:22 am
by Soccer24 Team

Teenage Hadebe’s team, Houston Dynamo, kicked off the 2023 American Major League Soccer season with a 2-1 loss against Cincinnati.

The Zimbabwean defender started in the game and played the entire match.

He put on an a decent performance despite making a deflection that led to the hosts’ second goal.

Hadebe deflected the ball when he attempted to block a shot inside the box.

Here are the defender’s stats in the game.

