Peter Ndlovu explains his best solution to get Zim football back to top standards

Peter Ndlovu has explained the way forward he thinks could be the best solution to lift the standards of Zimbabwean football.

The local game’s standards have dropped over the years, while the country is suspended from all international football activities following the government’s interference in running the local game.

Since the sanctions came in place, Zimbabwean national teams have missed several international tournaments such as the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers, Cosafa Cup, CHAN Qualifiers, U23 AFCON Qualifiers, CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and Women’s Champions League.

Responding to a fan on Twitter on the issue of the country sliding back on the international scene, the former Warriors captain, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday, called for a collective approach to save the local football.

“Mr Mitchell Gumbo (here) is a special message to your sentiments on this platform, thank you for speaking about our Warriors, who you think have take a slide.

“It’s our responsibility with the others to come together and try to fix this thing that’s going down, which is our football.

“We can assure you that we will work hard and try to come back to lift it up.”

Thank for the message.

It's our responsibility as a collective (you and I included) to come together and make THE WARRIORS great again! 🤝🏽🤝🏽🤝🏽 There are those who paved the way for us. They are the greatest WARRIORS of all time https://t.co/aEb1kvVumQ pic.twitter.com/YOJk0W3zJC — Peter Ndlovu (@RealPeterNdlovu) February 26, 2023