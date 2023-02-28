Zamalek boss jailed for assaulting Al Ahly president

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has been jailed after he verbally assaulted his Al Ahly counterpart Mahmoud El Khatib.

Mansour will spend a month in jail.

According to BBC Africa, the controversial club boss, who is also a politician and former member of parliament, had previously used parliamentary immunity to protect him from such lawsuits.

After losing the election to remain in the political power, El Khatib approached the courts to open a defamation case over a video that appeared on social media and the Zamalek club channel.

Mansour was found guilty and initially sentenced to twelve months in jail but the term was reduced to a month after an appeal.

A further appeal was done, but it was turned down and the Zamalek boss will serve his term behind the bars.