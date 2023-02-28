Official: France FA boss tenders his resignation after disrespectful Zidane claims

French Football Federation (FFF) President Noel Le Graet has officially tendered his resignation after facing criticism for making disrespectful comments directed at legend Zinedine Zidane.

Le Graet hit out at the former Real Madrid manager when he was quizzed about his future.

The FA boss took the swipe by claiming that the former Les Bleus captain was never in contention for the France national team job before Didier Deschamps’ contract was renewed.

“Zidane to Brazil? I don’t care, let him go wherever he wants,” the France FA boss told RMC Sport in January.

“Did Zidane try to contact me? Of course not, I wouldn’t have even picked up the phone.

“[You can] make a special show for him to find a club or a national team.”

After making the disrespectful comments amd the emerging sexual harassment allegations, the FFF chief was suspended from his duties at the start of January, as requested by the committee after the incident.

According to reports in France, Graët has now resigned as French FA president during this morning’s executive board committee, which has been accepted by the other members.

Le Graët’s decision to resign comes amid a rapid decline in support in the wake of the final conclusions of the government-mandated audit into the FFF, which have notably accused him of multiple instances of sexual harassment.