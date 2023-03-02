FC Platinum to play Masvingo United as CLPSL champs wrap up pre-season action

ZIFA Eastern Region Division One side Masvingo United will host Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum in a pre-season friendly this weekend.

The match will be played at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 1 pm CAT.

The gate charge has been set at $1 for an all-access ticket.

This encounter is likely to be FC Platinum’s final pre-season friendly before they officially kick off their 2023 campaign on 11 March in a Castle Challenge Cup tie against Bulawayo Chiefs.

The match is competed between the league champions and the Chibuku Super Cup winners. It will mark the beginning of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership campaign, with the league set to commence a week later.

In another friendly match set for this weekend, Dynamos will travel to the south to face Beitbridge-based Central Region Division One side Dulibadzimu FC.

The match will be played at Dulibadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The entry charge has been set at $3 or R50 for an all-access ticket.