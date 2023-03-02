Marshall Munetsi named in Ligue 1 Team of the Month

Marshall Munetsi has been named in WhoScored.com’s Ligue 1 Team of the Month for February.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was in top form for Stade de Reims during the month despite missing one game with in injury.

He made four appearances as a central midfielder and was directly involved in his team’s three goals.

The Warriors international scored twice and assisted once across two successive appearances.

The WhoScored.com’s Ligue 1 Team of the Month for February also has Marshall Munetsi’s two teammates Junya Ito and Yunis Abdelhamid.

The team also involves PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1 Team of the Month – February pic.twitter.com/K9GmBsC8Sy — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 1, 2023