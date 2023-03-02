King Nadolo to join new club after Dynamos departure

King Nadolo is on the verge of joining a new side following his departure at Dynamos at the end of last year.

The midfielder left the Glamour Boys after turning down an offer to extend his loan stay.

He had been with DeMbare for the past season on a loan deal from Division One side TelOne.

Following his exit, Nadolo didn’t return to his parent team but started training with Dynamos’ cross-town rivals CAPS United.

The Green Machine coach Lloyd Chitembwe was impressed by his potential and negotiations are underway between the Harare club and TelOne to get the player ahead of the new season.

CAPS United chief executive officer Charlie Jones confirmed the news to The Herald that Nadolo’s deal could be sealed very soon.

“I can tell you that negotiations for King Nadolo’s deal are ongoing in earnest,” the CEO revealed. “We are actually finalising the deal, maybe by tomorrow (today) we would have sealed everything.”

Jones hinted Tafadzwa Rusike, who has been training with Makepekepe for the past three weeks, will also get a deal.

Rusike, a former CAPS United player, is a free agent after spending the last couple of months without a club following his release at Zambian side Zanaco.

“Nadolo, just like Tafadzwa Rusike, has been training with us and there is no doubting the two players’ quality.

“They will bring loads of experience in the team and add a lot in terms of value and maturity,” Jones added.