Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets change name

Kalisto Pasuwa’s Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets has rebranded after signing a new sponsorship deal with commercial bank First Capital Bank (FCB), which also have operations in Zimbabwe.

The Malawian Super League champions signed a three-year deal which is worth MK525 million (US$510,000).

The deal will see the club renamed to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets to promote the brand of the bank.

Speaking at the contract-signing dinner in Blantyre on Wednesday, club President Konrod Buckle said:

“I am very excited, thanks First Capital Bank for coming into partnership with us and let me urge other companies to emulate this as these kind of support to soccer fraternity helps to change the face of football in the country.”

FCB Chief Executive Officer Spyridon Georgopoulos added: “We are a Malawian Bank and we believe that together with FCB Nyasa Bullets we can develop football.

“Let me announce that the FCB are the official sponsors of Nyasa Big Bullets for the next three years.”

Bullets, who are the most successful club in Malawi, won their last four successive league titles under Zimbabwean gaffer Pasuwa.