Two coaches revealed as frontrunners to replace Potter at Chelsea

Two former La Liga coaches have been revealed as the the frontrunners to take over at Chelsea if Graham Potter is sacked.

Potter has struggled to lead the team despite spending close to £300million on new signings in January. His charges are enduring a disastrous run of form which has seen them claim just one win in 11 matches

It’s believed the gaffer’s fate could be decided in the next two games against Leeds in the EPL and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Should Potter fall short in those games, Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will be in the running to replace him.

Enrique has been out of work since leaving his post as Spain manager in December, while Zidane is still on the hunt for his next job after leaving Real Madrid in 2021.