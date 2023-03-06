Broadcast details for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season

The Premier Soccer League is working on bringing on board more broadcasters to cover the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Soccer24 can reveal that ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) is the only confirmed broadcaster at the moment

The Zim Papers-owned television is expected to show at least two live games per matchday.

There are currently no other confirmed potential TV partners but the PSL is working on bringing on board radio broadcasters.

This publication understands that nothing concrete has come up so far.

The league was last broadcast on the radio before the Covid-19 pandemic-induced break.

Meanwhile, the campaign is set to start on Saturday 11 March with the Castle Challenge Cup between league champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Castle Lager Premiership will commence a week later with all fixtures now confirmed.