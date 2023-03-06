Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders technical team

Madinda Ndlovu has been appointed as the assistant coach of Highlanders.

Ndlovu, who was at the club two years ago as the junior development technical director, will assume the role of coach Baltemar Brito’s assistant ahead of the new season.

The club announced the appointment in a statement on Facebook: “We are pleased to announce the return of coach Madinda Ndlovu who joins the club as a first team assistant coach and Director of Junior Development.

“We wish him all the best in executing his duties at the club.”

In 2019, Ndlovu left Bosso for Gaborone United, after cutting short his stay at Bosso with still one year of his contract remaining.

However, his contract with the Botswana Premiership giants, Gaborone United, was short lived after he suffered a life threatening stroke.

Following his recovery, the gaffer returned to Bosso as the technical director of junior development.