Neymar has been ruled out for rest of season

Neymar has been ruled out of action for the remainder of the season due to an injury.

The Brazilian picked up an. ankle injury late last month.

He will undergo surgery and will be out for at least three months.

PSG confirmed the development in a statement, saying: “Neymar Jr has sustained a number of instances of instability in his right ankle in recent years.

“Following his latest sprain on 20 February, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.

“The surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha.

“It will take 3 to 4 months before he can return to training with the team.”

Neymar picked a similar injury during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.