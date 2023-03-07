Mutizwa joins exclusive list with his goal over the weekend

Knox Mutizwa has become the tenth player to score fifty goals for a single club in the South African Premier Soccer League.

The striker scored his 50th goal for Golden Arrows over the weekend. He scored from the spot in 2-1 loss against SuperSport.

The Zimbabwean is the only local player on the list along with other foreigners in the likes of Zambian Collins Mbesuma and Namibian Peter Shalulile.

10 – Knox Mutizwa is the 10th player in PSL top-flight history to score 50 league goals for a single club. Can you name the other 9? Quiz. #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/mYUquYptgy — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) March 6, 2023

In his season tally, Mutizwa currently sits on six goals after 22 rounds of matches.

He is three goals behind pacesetters Bradley Grobler and Shalulile who have nine goals each.